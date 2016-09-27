Volleyball action

Published Date Tuesday, 27 September 2016 15:58

IMG 1207

The Middletown Blue Raiders
volleyball team took on Lower Dauphin last Tuesday and fell 3-0. The team’s record for the year is 4-3 overall, and 4-2 in the Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division.

For more Middletown volleyball photos by Don Graham, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG 1228

